Arlo, Verisure close transfer of European ops

Arlo (ARLO +3.1% ) and Verisure Sàrl have announced the closing of their definitive deals where Verisure acquires Arlo Europe's commercial operations.

That adds Arlo's retail and e-commerce channels to Verisure's existing direct sales channels to create a European multi-channel go-to-market strategy.

The deals include a supply partnership for Arlo cameras.

Verisure takes over full ownership of the operations, including sales, marketing and customer care, while Arlo's users will see the same user experience and back-end services (including cloud recordings) managed by Arlo.