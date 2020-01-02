U.S. mortgage rates tick down

30-year fixed-rate mortgage averages 3.72% for the week ending Jan. 2, 2020, down from 3.74% from the previous week, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey.

Compares with 4.51% at this time a year ago.

“The combination of improved economic data and market sentiment has led to stability in mortgage rates, which have hovered around 3.7 percent for nearly the last two months,” said Freddie Chief Economist Sam Khater.

15-year FRM averages 3.16% vs. 3.19% in the prior week and 3.99% a year ago.

5-year Treasury-indexed adjustable-rate mortgage averages 3.46% vs. 3.45% a week earlier and 3.98% a year ago.

Most homebuilders are on the rise today: KB Home (KBH +0.3% ), PulteGroup (PHM +0.2% ), Toll Brothers (TOL +0.6% ), Lennar (LEN +0.5% ). Still, some are slipping: D.R. Horton (DHI -0.1% ), Beazer Homes USA (BZH -0.1% ), NVR (NVR -0.4% ).

Homebuilder ETFs: ITB, XHB, HOMZ, NAIL, PKB, HOML

Mortgage-related ETFs: MORL, REM, MORT, DMO, PGZ, TSI, JLS, CMBS, LMBS