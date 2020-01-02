J.B. Hunt Transport Services acquires RDI Last Mile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT +0.3% ) announces the acquisition of RDI Last Mile Co., a provider of home delivery services of big and bulky products in the Northeast region of the U.S. The transaction was funded using J.B. Hunt’s existing revolving credit facility.

RDI utilizes contract carriers to perform primarily furniture deliveries and generates annual revenue of $35M.

With this acquisition, Final Mile Services will expand its home delivery capabilities and grow to include more than 104 locations and 3.2M sq. ft. of warehouse and facilities space.