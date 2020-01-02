Baird expects Peloton to rally to prior highs

Baird adds Peloton Interactive (PTON -1% ) as a positive Fresh Pick.

Analyst Jonathan Komp: "A forgettable December for PTON (stock -19% vs. S&P +2.5%; still outperformed >1,200 bp since start of November) likely reflected lockup expiration concerns and technicals – with no material fundamental changes – setting the stage for a favorable trading opportunity entering 2020. We see healthy upside in FQ2E and FQ3E as supporting a F2020E bull case approaching ~1M CFP subscribers with improving profitability. In such a scenario, PTON should work back toward prior highs."

Baird's price target on Peloton of $35 is a shade above the average sell-side PT of $34.45. Of course, Peloton is rather attractive on Wall Street, with 20 out of 21 firms covering the high-end exercise equipment maker set with a Buy-equivalent rating.