Rubicon Project +7.1% as B. Riley sees value upside in merger

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) is up 7.1% , marking its second day of gains off a positive mention at B. Riley over the merger with Telaria.

On Tuesday, the firm said the new company looks undervalued vs. ad-tech peers (at a current enterprise value of about $680M) and would offer one of the broadest sets of inventory to its buyers.

It's discounted due to the deal's risk factors including antitrust review and shareholder approval, B. Riley says, but it sees no major obstructions to the deal closing in the first half of the year.