Regis falls after adding mall-based salons

Regis Corporation (RGS -9% ) trades lower after a post-close announcement on Tuesday that The Beautiful Group transferred back to Regis approximately 200 mall-based salons operating primarily under the Regis and Mastercuts brands that TBG previously acquired from Regis.

As part of the transfer, TBG also transferred back the Mastercuts brand and other ancillary brands, and Regis terminated its remaining agreements with TBG, including its licenses of the Regis brand to TBG.

The company says liabilities assumed by Regis in connection with the transaction are substantially limited to certain employee benefit related payments. The remaining approximately 300 TBG salons for which Regis has no lease obligation are expected to be closed by TBG.

Source: Press Release