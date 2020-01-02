INmune Bio up 4% on potential of lead candidate in Alzheimer's

Jan. 02, 2020 10:46 AM ETINmune Bio, Inc. (INMB)INMBBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
  • Thinly traded nano cap INmune Bio (INMB +3.9%) perks up on 50% higher volume, a modest 29K shares, on the heels of positive data on lead candidate XPro1595, a protein biologic that it says has the potential to lower the risk of Alzheimer's disease (AD) in obese people.
  • Results from the study, published in Alzheimer's Research & Therapy, showed that XPro1595 blocked soluble tumor necrosis factor signaling-dependent pathways in mice fed a high-fat high-carb diet for 14 weeks.
  • The company says such diets raise the risk of neurodegenerative disorders like AD via their effects on insulin signaling and immune-metabolic interactions, increasing inflammation in the brain. XPro1595 is an anti-inflammatory agent that can cross the blood-brain barrier.
  • An Australia-based 18-subject Phase 1 study in patients with mild-to-moderate AD who have biomarkers of neuroinflammation has been initiated.
