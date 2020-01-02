Exxon wins U.S. Treasury lawsuit over Ukraine-sanctions fine

Exxon Mobil (XOM +1.7% ) won a lawsuit this week which challenged a $2M fine levied against it by U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin after the company allegedly violated Ukraine-related sanctions by oil and gas deals in Russia.

XOM was not given sufficient notice that the 2014 contracts with Rosneft while the company's CEO Igor Sechin was on the DoT's list of sanctioned Russians would violate restrictions put in place after Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea region, the U.S. District Court ruled.

The judge agreed with XOM's argument that it was unfarily penalized for doing business with Rosneft, which was not under sanction, simply because Sechin signed the deals.