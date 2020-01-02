Ducommun downgraded at B. Riley on expected 737 MAX shipment stop

Ducommun (DCO -8.1% ) plunges after B. Riley FBR downgrades shares to Neutral from Buy with a $55 price target, down from $62.50, to reflect an expected hard stop in 737 MAX shipments to the company's top two customers, Boeing and Spirit AeroSystems.

Boeing informed its supply chain in mid-December that it would suspend 737 production in January; to provide a sense of scale, DCO disclosed the 737 platform comprised ~$130M of its trailing $349M in Structural Systems revenue during Q3 2019.

B. Riley believes the plane will be back flying soon in 2020 but with associated supply chains sputtering back into production at first, to be followed by ramping shipments and production into 2021; as such, the firm continues to like DCO over the long term but says investors should step to the sidelines in the short term "until the picture clears and expectations are reset appropriately."