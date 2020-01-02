Seeking Alpha
Darling Ingredients nabs full control of Enviroflight

|About: Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR)|By:, SA News Editor

Darling Ingredients (DAR -1%) announces that it acquired the 50% joint venture interest of EnviroFlight owned by Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON).

The transaction gives Ingredion 100% ownership interest in EnviroFlight.

EnviroFlight is described as a leading developer of proprietary technologies which enable the rearing of non-pathogenic black soldier fly larvae in a scalable manner.  Enviroflight opened the first commercial BSF facility in Maysville, Kentucky in late 2018. Phase 1 of the production facility has the capacity to produce 900 tons of dried BSF larvae annually.

