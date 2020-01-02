Tilray inks deal to export 2.5 tons of weed into Israel

Tilray (TLRY -2.5% ) enters into an agreement with InterCure Ltd.'s Canndoc Ltd. for the export of a single wholesale shipment of up to 2.5 tons of medical cannabis into Israel from Tilray Portugal Unipessoal Lda. Delivery, the first allowed there, should happen this month.

The company has also agreed to buy up to 5.0 tons of GMP-certified whole flower from Canndoc beginning mid-year. Assuming sign-off from Israeli regulators, the whole flower will be sent to its Portugal facility for processing into finished product for distribution across Europe.