BTIG sees fintech consolidation fueled by smaller deals this year

BTIG analyst Mark Palmer sees fintech industry consolidation continuing in 2020, but expects that targets will be smaller than they were in 2019 and some of acquirers being banks.

Last year was marked by fintech megadeals of Fiserv-First Data, FIS-Worldpay, and Global Payments-TSYS.

Sees Bill.com's (BILL -1.8% ) successful IPO in November 2019 accelerating consolidation in the business-to-business payment, where Mastercard estimates a $100T opportunity in the accounts payable part of B2B payments.

Advises that investors "play this trend" through two stocks FleetCor (FLT +0.1% ) and Wex (WEX +0.9% ), both entrenched in B2B payments and seeking to build it up through M&A; notes that FleetCor has $5B of dry powder to execute on M&A and Wex has $1.2B.

Included in Palmer's list of potential fintech take-out candidates are ACI Worldwide (ACIW), i3 Verticals (IIIV +2.2% ), Repay Holdings (RPAY +2.5% ), and Q2 Holdings (QTWO +1.4% ).

He also sees Verra Mobility's (VRRM +0.4% ) cashless tolling payment presence in the U.S. and growing presence in Europe as "potentially attractive to FLT."

