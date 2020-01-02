Baird turns bearish on Wells Fargo

Baird analyst David George downgrades Wells Fargo (WFC +0.1% ) to Underperform from Neutral as he turns more cautious on banks in general.

"With sentiment more bullish and valuations higher despite the later-cycle risks, we believe investors should avoid chasing stocks," he wrote.

He suggests reducing exposure; he points to the KBW Bank Index jumping 32% in 2019 even as "many aspects of the narrative" become "harder to rationalize."

Regarding other banks, George calls PNC Financial (PNC -0.1% ) "quality at a reasonable price" as it invests in tech and organic growth and provides a better credit profile than its peers.

Capital One Financial (COF -0.1% ) and Citizens Financial Group (CFG -0.3% ) are "better value ideas" and Synovus Financial (SNV) is his favorite mid-cap for its steady organic growth, solid credit performance, and "improving industry M&A sentiment."

George's take on WFC contrasts with Quant rating of Neutral; before his cut, Sell-Side average rating was Neutral as well (2 Very Bullish, 3 Bullish, 18 Neutral, 2 Bearish, 4 Very Bearish).