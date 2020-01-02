Natural gas resumes steep slide amid moderate weather, strong supply

Natural gas (NYSEARCA:UNG) prices plunge to start the new year, extending 2019's 26% swoon that marked the largest annual percentage decline since 2014; February nat gas -2.7% to $2.129/MMBtu.

Most gas-focused names sink deeply into the red: RRC -7.8% , AR -7.3% , CRK -7% , EQT -5% , SWN -4.9% , GPOR -3.9% , COG -2.3% ; however, CHK +0.5% .

The weather outlook in the U.S. "trends notably warmer vs. previous expectations in a variable but overall warm pattern," Radiant Solutions senior meteorologist Steven Silver writes, referring to forecasts for the next 6-10 days.

"Mild winter temperatures will continue to dominate important heating-demand regions and limit the need for extra gas from storage over the next two weeks," according to analysts at Gelber & Associates.

Hedge funds and other speculative investors pushed net bets on falling nat gas prices to their highest level ever in Commodity Futures Trading Commission figures going back to 2006 during the week ended Dec. 24.

