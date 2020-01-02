Investors start the year selling REITs

The major indices are modestly higher on the year's first trading session, but the big REIT indexes (IYR, VNQ) are down more than 1%.
Reason #1 might have to do with what's become an annual rite of passage in the markets: Prognosticators prognosticating a major bear market in bonds. Though higher rates might signal an improving economy, they provide more competition for income favorites like REITs.
Reason #2 (at least for retail landlords): The death of the brick & mortar retail business. The shift to online buying is an old story, but things seemed to have hit a tipping point this year. Holiday season sales were up 3.4% Y/Y, according to Mastercard, but online sales gained a whopping 18.8%. In-store sales rose just 1.2%. The year's busiest shopping day (the Saturday prior to Xmas) saw in-store traffic down 9.7% from 2018.
Selected REITs today: Realty Income (O -2.2%), Ventas (VTR -2.4%), Simon Property (SPG -2.5%), Kimco (KIM -4.7%), Stag Industrial (STAG -1.7%), Office Properties (OPI -2.2%), W.P. Carey (WPC -2.1%), Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB -1.4%), Preferred Apartment (APTS -2.6%)
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on IYR