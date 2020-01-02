Investors start the year selling REITs

The major indices are modestly higher on the year's first trading session, but the big REIT indexes (IYR, VNQ) are down more than 1% .

Reason #1 might have to do with what's become an annual rite of passage in the markets: Prognosticators prognosticating a major bear market in bonds. Though higher rates might signal an improving economy, they provide more competition for income favorites like REITs.

Reason #2 (at least for retail landlords): The death of the brick & mortar retail business. The shift to online buying is an old story, but things seemed to have hit a tipping point this year. Holiday season sales were up 3.4% Y/Y, according to Mastercard, but online sales gained a whopping 18.8%. In-store sales rose just 1.2%. The year's busiest shopping day (the Saturday prior to Xmas) saw in-store traffic down 9.7% from 2018.