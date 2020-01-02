Recession risk remains top worry for CEOs, Conference Board says
Jan. 02, 2020 12:17 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- For the second year in a row, recession risks top the list of external concerns in a global survey of chief executives conducted by the Conference Board.
- "The ongoing concerns about recession risk among business leaders reflect the slowing economy of the past year and the uncertainties about the outcome of the trade disputes and other policy concerns," said Bart van Ark, chief economist at the Conference Board
- Attracting and retaining talent was the top internal concern, according to the survey.
- For U.S. CEOs, recession rose to their top concern from their third-biggest worry in 2019. Last year, their biggest external worry was cybersecurity, which dropped to sixth place this year.
- Globally, CEOs ranked uncertainty over trade as their second-biggest external concern in 2020; for U.S. CEOs trade uncertainty was the fourth-biggest worry, tied with global political instability.
- For Chinese CEOs, trade uncertainty tied with fear of recession for their top external concern.