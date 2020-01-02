NV Energy's planned largest U.S. solar farm poised for approval

The Gemini Solar Project in Nevada, which is expected to be the largest solar PV project in the U.S., moves closer to government approval after the Bureau of Land Management released a favorable final environmental impact statement earlier this week.

The proposed $1B solar and battery storage project, with 690 MW of solar photovoltaics and 380 MW of battery storage, is underpinned by a 25-year power purchase agreement between Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A, BRK.B) NV Energy and P-E firm Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners, which is developing the project with California-based Arevia Power.

If confirmed by the BLM's record of decision following a 60-day review period, the project could start construction in early 2020.