Markets could have a rough start to 2020, BofA says

With the S&P 500 three-month earnings revision ratio essentially flat from November to December, the current bull market "feels toppy," according to Bank of America chief quant and equity strategist Savita Subramanian.

Thus, the beginning of the year could be tough for stocks as less-than-stellar corporate earnings fail to justify record-high indexes.

“S&P 500 returns have displayed predictable patterns based on the pace of upward or downward revisions,” Subramanian noted. “Our near-term indicators suggest that markets could have a weak start to the year.”

For the year, Subramanian has a target of 3,300 for the S&P 500, that's up only 2.1% from 3,230.78, where it ended 2019.

Still, she sees stronger growth for the rest of the decade, projecting the S&P 500 returns on average 5% annually throughout the 2020s to reach 5,050.