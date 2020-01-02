Corporate debt sales set to kick off year with a bang
Jan. 02, 2020
- Sales of high-grade bonds are expected to total $30B-$35B next week, Bloomberg reports, citing an informal survey of dealers at some of Wall Street's biggest banks.
- The market for bond issues looks attractive as funding costs are at their best levels ever for the beginning of a year and issuers will likely want to avoid anticipated volatility due to the U.S. presidential election cycle later this year.
- About $120B in new issues is expected for January, up 9% from a year ago.
- Typically, most of January debt sales comes from the financial sector as banks seek to fulfill funding needs after their earnings releases. JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, and Citigroup kick off fourth-quarter 2019 earnings reports on Jan. 14.
- The high-grade bond spread fell to 93 basis points on Tuesday, the tightest level since February 2018. At the same time, ~$78B in U.S. high-grade corporate bonds come due or may be called this month, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
