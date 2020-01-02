Disney may have 25M streaming subs already - Rosenblatt

Disney (DIS +1.7%) may already have 25M subscribers to its Disney Plus streaming service, Barron's notes, continuing a strong start that reportedly came with 10M subs after its first day.
That comes alongside the streaming service hitting its seven-week birthday on New Year's Eve.
It points to a Rosenblatt update from analyst Bernie McTernan on a Dec. 29 survey that points to increasing awareness (96% of respondents aware of the service, vs. 63% in October) and adoption.
Some 57% of those respondents were subscribers to the service, vs. 23% the week after the Nov. 12 launch. McTernan figures Disney Plus will have 39M subscribers by the end of the fiscal year in September, above consensus for 18M subs.
