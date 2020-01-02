Moody's warns of Triumph downgrade if MAX production doesn't resume in H1

Boeing 737 MAX supplier Triumph Group (TGI -1.6% ) tumbles as Moody's placed its CCC rating of TGI's unsecured bonds on review for a possible downgrade.

Moody's cites TGI's heavy debt load and uncertainty around the 737 MAX program, among other operational factors, warning a downgrade could come if Boeing fails to resume production of the grounded plane before H2 2020.

TGI's debt load includes a large pension liability and was ~8.3X EBITDA in September, according to Moody's.

Sales to the MAX program account for 6%-8% of TGI's $2.8B of annual revenue.