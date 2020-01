Interactive Brokers December DARTs slip 6% M/M

Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR +2.1% ) reports 771K daily average revenue trades in December, down 6% from November and 19% lower than a year earlier.

Ending client equity of $174.1B,, up 4% from November and 15% higher than December 2018.

Ending client margin loan balances of $31.0B, 14% higher than November and up 15% from a year earlier.

Ending client credit balances of $57.9B, including $2.4B in insured bank deposit sweeps, up 2% M/M and 17% Y/Y.

690K client accounts increased 1% M/M and 15% Y/Y.