Stocks continue at record pace

All three major U.S. stock averages are on pace to set closing records in the first trading day of 2020, with tech and industrials notching the strongest gains.

Stocks got off to a good start after China's central bank injected liquidity into the country's economy by lowering the amount of reserve cash required at its banks.

“While that doesn’t really impact U.S. companies per se, I think the message is that central banks are going to continue to help sustain growth or actually try to generate more growth in the markets and interest rates will stay low," Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at TIAA, told Bloomberg News.

The Nasdaq climbs 1.0% , the S&P 500 increases 0.5% , and the Dow adds 0.8% in late trading.

Treasurys rally as well; the 10-year yield falls 4 basis points to 1.88%.

Taking a look at S&P 500 sectors, information technology ( +1.4% ) and industrials ( +1.1% ) lead the climb, while typically defensive sectors real estate ( -0.5% ) and utilities ( -1.4% ) decline.

Crude oil gains 0.2% to $61.16 per barrel.