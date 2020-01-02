Energizer completes divestiture of European battery business

Energizer Holdings (ENR -3.6% ) says it closed on the sale of the European-based Varta consumer battery business in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa regions to VARTA Aktiengesellschaft and an amount owed by Spectrum in relation to a deal for its global battery and lighting business.

The company expects the net proceeds from VARTA AG and Spectrum to be ~$300M, which it plans to use to pay down term loan debt.

As a result of the transaction, Energizer expects to record a loss related to the divestiture in discontinued operations during FQ3.

