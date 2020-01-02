Energizer completes divestiture of European battery business

Energizer Holdings (ENR -3.6%) says it closed on the sale of the European-based Varta consumer battery business in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa regions to VARTA Aktiengesellschaft and an amount owed by Spectrum in relation to a deal for its global battery and lighting business.
The company expects the net proceeds from VARTA AG and Spectrum to be ~$300M, which it plans to use to pay down term loan debt.
As a result of the transaction, Energizer expects to record a loss related to the divestiture in discontinued operations during FQ3.
Source: Press Release
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on ENR