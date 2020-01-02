GE poised for highest close since October 2018

GE (GE +5.3% ) busts out of the starting gate for the new year, adding to its 53% surge in 2019 for the stock's best annual performance since it skied 65% in 1982.

Based on today's performance, GE would be on track to close at its highest level since October 2018.

GE shares have rallied 38% over the past three months, far outgaining the SPDR Industrial Select Sector ETF (XLI +1.2% ) and the broader Dow Jones Industrials, which have climbed a respective 10.8% and 10.3% during the period.

The big reason for the gain is the apparent progress on a turnaround by CEO Larry Culp, who is targeting less than 2.5x net debt to EBITDA in GE's industrial business and 4.5x debt to total capital in the company's GE Capital lending arm.

Of course, the stock was unusually depressed to start 2019 after two years of massive declines.