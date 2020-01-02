ConocoPhillips seen gaining in 2020 as energy catch-up play, analysts say

ConocoPhillips (COP +0.5% ) is flashing a bullish signal as the new year begins after its 50-day moving average crossed above its 200-day MA at the end of December, which technicians say generally suggests upside momentum.

A break higher was overdue for COP after a lousy 2019, Miller Tabak's Matt Maley tells CNBC, noting that "whenever a group breaks out or changes a trend early in the new year, the institutional investors tend to pile into it for performance reasons."

Maley says he also likes COP on a technical basis, pointing out the stock's weekly chart was shows it already has broken above its two-year trend line go

BK Asset Management's Boris Schlossberg also likes COP on valuation, saying COP looks good as a stand-alone play as well as an attractive target in a consolidating sector.

COP has "a very strong plan going into the next decade where they're going to attempt to generate $50B of free cash flow, they're going to do a lot of asset sales and just essentially rationalize their operations all across the board," Schlossberg says.