DPW has doubts that FINRA will approve two proposed acquisitions

DPW Holdings (DPW +62.2% ) says it has "reason to believe" that the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority may not approve the proposed acquisition of two broker dealers by its financial subsidiary.

Under the agreement DPW Financial Group would acquire Glendale Securities, a retail broker dealer, and its correspondent clearing broker dealer for DPWF preferred stock valued at ~$15M.

DPW will make a loan of ~$9M to DPWF.

The transaction requires clearance from FINRA to be completed.

Glendale has advised DPW that the two broker-dealers intend to address any concerns FINRA may have to its satisfaction; however, there can be no assurance that the proposed acquisitions will ever be approved by FINRA, DPW said.