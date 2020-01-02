U.S. leveraged loan funds end week with $570M in outflows

U.S. leverage loan funds experienced a $570M outflow for the week ended Jan. 1, 2020, following $464M of outflows in the previous week, Refinitiv Lipper reports.

Investors pulled $579M from mutual funds, while ETFs recorded inflows of $9M, for its fourth straight month of inflows.

For all of 2019, loan funds only saw one inflow — $24M for the week ended Sept. 18.

ETFs: BKLN, BGB, PPR, BGX, EFR, NSL, VVR, AFT, TSLF, BSL, SRLN, PHD, EVF, FCT, SNLN, TLI, FTSL, SEIX