Oil edges higher amid trade hopes, Middle East turmoil

Crude oil prices wobbled between gains and losses before settling with slight gains to start the new year, as improving U.S.-China trade relations and rising Middle East tensions offset a rising U.S. dollar.

U.S. February WTI (NYSEARCA:USO) closed +0.2% to $61.18/bbl, while March Brent +0.4% to $66.27/bbl.

The American Petroleum Institute said late Tuesday that U.S. crude inventories fell by a larger than expected 7.8M barrels last week; analysts expect the EIA's report tomorrow to show a 2.3M-barrel draw in U.S. crude inventories.

While the crisis at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad has eased for now, the "underlying issues that produced the violent confrontation between U.S. forces and the Iranian backed militias remain unresolved," RBC analysts say, adding that Iraq "ranks near the top of the oil supply disruption risk in 2020."

Oil output from OPEC countries fell by 90K bbl/day to 29.55M bbl/day in December, according to a Bloomberg survey; at the same time, Russian production hit a post-Soviet high 11.25M bbl/day last year, even as it limited production under its agreement with OPEC.

