The Lion King's share: Disney dominates 2019 grosses

With the books closed on the 2019 box-office year, Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) has pulled off a stunner, nailing down a full third of domestic grosses.

It's the first time since at least 1999 that a single studio has taken this big a share of U.S./Canada grosses, Comscore says.

The studio brought in $3.765B in domestic gross revenues, good for 33.2% share. The next highest shares were 13.7% ($1.561B) from Warner Bros (NYSE:T), and 13.4% ($1.516B) from Universal (NASDAQ:CMCSA), with Sony (NYSE:SNE) not far behind at $1.346B (11.9%).

Disney's take doesn't include that of 20th Century Fox (5% and $563.3M), which it acquired. Lions Gate (LGF.A, LGF.B) and Paramount (VIAC, VIACA) trailed with a 6.8% and 5% share respectively.

The industry overall fell short of a record, but that's not Disney's fault, but rather that of key flops from other majors.

Six Disney films were atop the year's domestic gross charts - Avengers: Endgame, The Lion King, Toy Story 4, Frozen II, Captain Marvel and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

And while Disney is set to take a bit of a breather on Marvel and Star Wars releases, and the industry is shifting resources to the streaming wars, Disney still has a film set to open every month for the next four years, Variety notes.