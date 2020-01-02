Incyte's itacitinib flunks GvHD study; shares down 10% after hours

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) reports that a Phase 3 clinical trial, GRAVITAS-301 evaluating the combination of JAK1 inhibitor itacitinib and corticosteroids in patients with treatment-naïve acute graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) did not meet the primary endpoint of a statistically significant improvement in overall response rate (ORR) at Day 28 compared to placebo plus corticosteroids (74.0 percent vs. 66.4 percent, p=0.08, respectively).

There was also no difference in non-relapse mortality at month 6, a key secondary endpoint.

Results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.

Management will host a conference call today at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the data.