What to look for in the Fed's FOMC minutes tomorrow
Jan. 02, 2020 4:56 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- The Fed releases minutes from the FOMC's December meeting tomorrow at 2PM ET.
- Look for discussion about repo operations that the central bank started in September to calm the short-term funding market used by banks.
- As usual, the FOMC members' take on the economic outlook will be pored through; its December statement had removed language about risks to current economic expansion, so it will be interesting if the minutes uncover diverging views on whether global economic conditions and trade uncertainty had reduced downside risks.
- Also, discussion on the Fed's balance sheet could move markets.