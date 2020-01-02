Alcoa to sell Arkansas waste treatment plant to Veolia

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) agrees to sell its Gum Springs, Ark., waste treatment facility to Veolia Environnement (OTCPK:VEOEY) for $200M at closing, plus an additional $50M if certain post-closing conditions are satisfied.

The Gum Springs facility traditionally has treated spent pot liner, a hazardous waste byproduct of the aluminum production process, for the North American smelter industry; Veolia says it will look to expand the type of waste as well as volume handled at the site.

Alcoa says the deal is part of its plan to pursue sales of non-core assets over the next 12-18 months with the goal of generating $500M-$1B in cash.