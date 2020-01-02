Landec's Q2 loss larger than expected; Q3 guidance misses consensus

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) -14% after-hours after reporting a larger than forecast FQ2 loss and guiding Q3 earnings and revenues well below Wall Street consensus.

LNDC says Q2 gross profit fell 8% Y/Y, but Lifecore gross profit jumped 52%, partially offsetting Curation Foods' decrease attributed to "supply chain challenges."

LNDC issues downside guidance for Q3, seeing EPS of $0.06-$0.09 vs. $0.20 analyst consensus estimate on revenues of $154M-$158M vs. $162M consensus, citing a shift in certain Lifecore shipments from Q3 to Q4 and Yucatan working through the last of its high-cost products and starting to sell more of its lower-cost products.

However, the company reaffirms guidance for FY 2020 EPS of $0.28-$0.32 vs. $0.27 consensus on revenues of $602M-$613M vs. $606M consensus.