AltaGas may need to raise stake in Petrogas
Jan. 02, 2020 AltaGas Ltd. (ATGFF)
- AltaGas (OTCPK:ATGFF) says it may be forced to increase its stake in oil and gas handling firm Petrogas Energy, after SAM Holdings gave notice it would exercise an option that requires an AltaGas-led joint venture to buy SAM's remaining one-third share in Petrogas at fair market value.
- AltaGas says it is evaluating the notice alongside joint venture partner Idemitsu, which each acquired one-third interests in Petrogas from SAM in 2013.
- Petrogas owns and operates a propane export terminal in Washington state.