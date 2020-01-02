McClatchy -7% as it postpones some retirement payments

McClatchy (NYSEMKT:MNI) says it won't be making retirement payments to a "small number" of participants at this time.

Shares are down 7% postmarket.

The company says it won't release certain nonqualified Supplemental Executive Retirement Benefits as it keeps addressing "long-term liquidity pressures" from qualified pension obligations due in Q3 2020.

"This decision is not taken lightly," says CFO Elaine Lintecum, "but at a time when the Company is actively negotiating the future of the qualified pension plan, it would be inconsistent with our culture to continue payments on the non-qualified plans."

The move has no impact on continuing operations nor any benefits covered by the $1.3B qualified pension, where distributions continue as before.

It's in active restructuring talks with lenders, bondholders and the Pension Benefit Guarantee Corp. about the future of its qualified and nonqualified pension obligations.