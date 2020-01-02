Tenaris completes $1B deal for Texas pipemaker, expanding U.S. presence

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) says it closed on a $1B-plus deal to buy Texas-based oilfield steel pipe maker IPSCO Tubulars from Russian steel manufacturer TMK.

Tenaris says the deal expands its U.S. presence and gives it more steelmaking capacity not subject to Trump administration tariffs on foreign steel.

Tenaris says IPSCO's steel shop in Koppel, Pa., is its first in the U.S., and the Ambridge, Pa., mill adds a second seamless manufacturing facility and complements the company's seamless plant in Bay City, Tex.