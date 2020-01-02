Top Iranian general killed in U.S. airstrike; Iran vows revenge; oil gains (updated)

Iranian General Qassim Soleimani has been killed in an airstrike by U.S. helicopters at Baghdad’s airport. The strike also reportedly took out Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iran's Popular Mobilization Forces. White Helmet Asaad Hanna shared "the video of the operation last night".

The Pentagon has confirmed that: "At the direction of the President, the U.S. military has taken decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani."

President Trump posted an American flag on his Twitter account, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo posted a video of Iraqis celebrating the general's death. In contrast, Hassan Nasrallah, head of Iran-backed Lebanese terror group Hezbollah, eulogized Soleimani as a "master of resistance", and Hamas offered its "sincere condolences" to Iran’s leadership and people.

Soleimani was head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, who “sought to reshape the Middle East in Iran’s favor, working as a power broker and as a military force: assassinating rivals, arming allies, and, for most of a decade, directing a network of militant groups that killed hundreds of Americans in Iraq”, according to a New Yorker profile of him.

Soleimani was included in a March 2007 list of Iranian individuals targeted with sanctions in United Nations Security Council Resolution 1747, and was sanctioned again in May 2011 by the U.S. along with Syrian president Bashar Assad and other senior Syrian officials due to his alleged involvement in providing material support to the Syrian government. For more on Soleimani, see Wikipedia.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned Friday morning that a "harsh retaliation is waiting" for the U.S. He also declared three days of public mourning for the general’s death.

Oil's (NYSEARCA:USO) jumped more than $1 per barrel, now at $62.22.