Hess shares could remain 'on fire' as Guyana cash comes in, analysts say

Hess (NYSE:HES) climbed 1.3% in today's trade, and some analysts foresee continued gains for the stock in 2020 after jumping 65% last year to lead the S&P 500 Energy Index.

Most of the stock's outperformance is attributable to Hess' 30% stake in the Guyana discovery that has turned into the world's biggest new deepwater oil prospect, and the rally is poised to carry on "if it continues to see success" from drilling in Guyana and neighboring Suriname, says Raymond James analyst Muhammed Ghulam.

"Hess has been on fire," says Mizuho's Paul Sankey, and while much of the success in Guyana already is reflected in the stock price, the company could see further uplift when cash from the development begins to flow in.

But Sankey also thinks production from Guyana "over the next five or so years are in expectations. We would need to see more connection of Guyana operational success back to cash return growth to drive re-rating higher."

As recently as 10 days ago, Hess partner Exxon announced the 15th discovery at Guyana's Stabroek Block, which is believed to contain more than 6B boe.