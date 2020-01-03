Brussels pushes for plastic waste tax

Efforts are again underway for an EU-wide tax on plastic waste. Officials and diplomats have told the FT that members are ready to agree to duties on non-recyclable plastic, though tough negotiation still lie ahead.

The proceeds would go directly into the common budget, rather than the government that collected the tax, and may go a long way in plugging a €15B hole that will be left once the U.K. leaves the EU.

Related tickers: DOW, LYB, XOM, E, CVX, OTCQX:BASFY, OTC:LNXSY, OTCPK:HENKY