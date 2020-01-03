Fed minutes puts repos, rates in focus

This afternoon, the Fed will publish the minutes from its December meeting, when it held interest rates after three cuts earlier in the year.

The release may shine some light on what central bankers are thinking about the repo market, where the Fed has been active over the last several months in an effort to control overnight interest rates.

Investors will also look for hints on what it would take to shift the consensus view among officials that interest rates will remain on hold for all of 2020.