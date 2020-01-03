Goldman U-turns on U.S. economic forecast

It was only months ago that most on Wall Street worried that a recession was around the corner, but those fears are fading fast.

"Overall, the changes underlying the Great Moderation appear intact, and we see the economy as structurally less recession-prone today," Goldman economists Jan Hatzius and David Mericle wrote.

"While new risks could emerge, none of the main sources of recent recessions - oil shocks, inflationary overheating, and financial imbalances - seem too concerning for now. As a result, the prospects for a soft landing look better than widely thought."