China not likely to change inflation target in 2020

China reportedly plans to keep its inflation target unchanged at around 3% in 2020, shooting down speculation that could give policymakers more room to spur the slowing economy.

While consumer inflation jumped to a near eight-year high of 4.5% in November as pork prices doubled, producer prices remained in deflation for a fifth straight month.

That created a hassle for officials as they try to stabilize growth without piling up more debt and adding to financial risks.

