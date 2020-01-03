Selloff deepens on Mideast strike; Oil +3.6%

The stock market selloff is deepening after the U.S. took out one of the most senior and revered generals in Iran, Qassem Soleimani (top Iraqi paramilitary commander Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes was also killed).

The DJIA (NYSEARCA:DIA) is now pointing to a 300-point decline at the open, while S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) and Nasdaq (NASDAQ:QQQ) futures are off 1.1% and 1.3% , respectively.

Oil (NYSEARCA:USO) is moving in the opposite direction amid supply disruption fears, with crude futures ahead by 3.6% to $63.36/bbl, while safe haven gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) is up 1.4% to $1549/oz to its highest level in almost four months.

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has vowed that "severe retaliation" awaits Soleimani's killers, while the U.S. embassy in Baghdad urged all citizens to depart Iraq immediately.

