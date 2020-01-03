Analysts see oil at $80 if Iran conflict escalates

Oil prices "will likely hold" around $70 a barrel, "but could make a run at $80 if the conflict spreads to the oil fields of southern Iraq or if Iranian harassment of commercial shipping intensifies," analysts at Eurasia Group wrote in a research note.

"We expect moderate to low-level clashes to last for at least a month... Iranian-backed militias will attack U.S. bases and some U.S. soldiers will be killed; the U.S. will retaliate with strikes inside of Iraq."

Iraq is the second largest producer in OPEC and exports about 3.4M barrels per day of crude mostly from southern Basra port.

Crude futures +4% to $63.61/bbl.

