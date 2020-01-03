Universal Forest Products is now UFP Industries

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) has completed the reorganization of its operations and is now operating as UFP Industries, a change announced in August 2019.

The company's new segments -- UFP Retail, UFP Construction and UFP Industrial -- will be much more focused on their individual markets, and with the leadership teams now in position, expects more speed to market, better product and customer alignment and more efficient capital utilization.

The company will continue to trade on the NASDAQ exchange under the UFPI ticker symbol.