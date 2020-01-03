Record year for Tesla in Norway

Fully electric cars made up 42.4% of sales in Norway last year, a global record, rising from a 31.2% market share in 2018 and just 5.5% in 2013, according to the Norwegian Road Federation.

The Nordic nation currently exempts battery-powered vehicles from the taxes imposed on petrol and diesel engines as it seeks to become the first country to end the sale of fossil-fueled cars by 2025.

The country's best-selling car in 2019 was Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model 3 sedan (with an 11% market share), though competition is expected to accelerate from rival automakers in 2020.