Goldman likes Humana in premarket analyst action

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) initiated with Buy rating and $100 (47% upside) price target at Jefferies. Shares up 1% premarket.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) initiated with Neutral rating and $22 (6% upside) price target at Credit Suisse.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) upgraded to Overweight with a $7 (56% upside) price target at Piper Jaffray. Shares up 4% premarket.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) added to Conviction Buy List at Goldman Sachs.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) downgraded to Neutral with a $79 (8% downside risk) price target at Mizuho Securities. Shares down 12% premarket after failed itacitinib study in GvHD.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) downgraded to Neutral with a $29 (5% upside) price target at Citigroup. Shares down 2% premarket.