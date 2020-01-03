EQT hires Khani away from Consol Energy as new CFO

EQT Corp. (NYSE:EQT) names David Khani as its new CFO, replacing interim CFO Kyle Derham, who will remain with EQT in an executive advisory role to ensure a smooth transition before returning to his role as partner of Rice Investment Group.

Khani joins EQT from Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX), where he was executive VP and CFO since 2013, initially overseeing the combined natural gas and coal company and most recently the coal operations following the spinout from CNX Resources in 2017.

CEIX appoints Mitesh Thakkar, who has served as its Director of Finance and Investor Relations since 2017, as interim CFO.