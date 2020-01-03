Synaptics raised on Apple contract confidence

KeyBanc upgrades Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) from Sector Weight to Overweight and maintains an $80 target. SYNA has a Neutral average Sell Side rating.

Analyst John Vinh cites increasing confidence that the company has secured an Apple contract.

Vinh says supply-chain conversations suggest SYNA has the touch controller sockets in next year's OLED iPhones.

The analyst also notes that SYNA's recent sale of its mobile LCD TDDI business will support growth margin expansion.

Synaptics shares are up 0.7% pre-market to $66.70.

Related: Last month, Susquehanna raised its SYNA target, citing the potential Apple contract win.